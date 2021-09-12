$147.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $147.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNN stock opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,532,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindsay by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lindsay by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

