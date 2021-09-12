15,606 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $273.86. 1,032,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.45. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

