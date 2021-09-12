$159.96 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $159.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

DRH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

