$16.28 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report sales of $16.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.69 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.77 on Friday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

