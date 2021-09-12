1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $18.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $226.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.