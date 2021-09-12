$2.42 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.37. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

