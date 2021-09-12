$2.42 EPS Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.37. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
