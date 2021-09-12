$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.62 million to $22.40 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after buying an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veritone by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 244,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,592. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $654.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

