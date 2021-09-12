24,275 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $650.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

