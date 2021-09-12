26,352 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. 1,041,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.87 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

