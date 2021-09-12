$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,480. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $276,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

