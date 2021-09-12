$3.52 EPS Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. 1,913,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

