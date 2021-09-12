3,010 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47.

