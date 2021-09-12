3,100 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,916,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

RDVY stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

