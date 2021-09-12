318 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

EL stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

