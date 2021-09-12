34,034 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 1,528,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.