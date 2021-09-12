34,958 Shares in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RealNetworks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

