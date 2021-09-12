$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report $382.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.50 million and the lowest is $366.90 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $281.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $4,887,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.