$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $4.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $4.94 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. 4,197,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,443. Baidu has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.