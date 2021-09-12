425 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,793,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $650.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $618.78 and a 200 day moving average of $539.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.59.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

