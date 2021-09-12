$429.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce sales of $429.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,050. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Amazon.com Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,326,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after buying an additional 1,458,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.