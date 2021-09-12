5,316 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

