$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $60.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $62.24 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 464,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $172,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,944 shares of company stock worth $7,094,409. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

