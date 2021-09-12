60,092 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,092 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 104.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

