$7.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report sales of $7.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.32 billion and the highest is $7.39 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

AVGO traded up $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $498.15. 1,611,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,302. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

