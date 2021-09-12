$8.92 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce $8.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.01 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,937. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.