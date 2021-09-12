$88.99 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report sales of $88.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. CAI International reported sales of $79.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $346.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CAI International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of CAI International by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. 93,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,140. CAI International has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

