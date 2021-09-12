955 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

