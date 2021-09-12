A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

