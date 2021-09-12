AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

SKFRY stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

