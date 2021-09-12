Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.