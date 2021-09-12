Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

