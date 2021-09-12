Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
