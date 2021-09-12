Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.
In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.