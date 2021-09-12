Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.74 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

