Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on September 15th (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADGI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Adagio Therapeutics had issued 18,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $309,400,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Adagio Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $53.90 on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

