Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.