Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

