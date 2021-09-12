Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

