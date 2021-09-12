Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.