Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. 178,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.