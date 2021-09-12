Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,560,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

