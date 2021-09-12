Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.28% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL opened at $55.09 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

