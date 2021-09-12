Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

