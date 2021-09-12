Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zynga by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zynga by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 350,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,636.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

