Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Newtek Business Services worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

