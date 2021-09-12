Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 84.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTTR. Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.