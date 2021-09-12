Advisor OS LLC Buys 4,851 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,800,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

