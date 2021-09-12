Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,204,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $11,838,010. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $120.89 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

