Advisor OS LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.