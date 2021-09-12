Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

