Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $785.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 548,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $8,585,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

