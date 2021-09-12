Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,861 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

